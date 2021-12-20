Banano Hits 24-Hour Volume of $145,793.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $25.59 million and approximately $145,793.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banano has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,728,000 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

