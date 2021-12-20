Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $177.08 million and $22.30 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00010737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006811 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

