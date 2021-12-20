Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,075 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $150.73 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average of $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

