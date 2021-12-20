Banyan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,611 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for 4.7% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vontier worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Vontier by 47.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

