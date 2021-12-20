B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 237,278 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 237,278 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

