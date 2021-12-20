Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Reduced by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after purchasing an additional 338,366 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $256.90 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day moving average of $247.40.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

