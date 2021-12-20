Beer Money (BEER) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,089.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $333,684.95 and $11,089.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

