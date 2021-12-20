BeiGene (BGNE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) recently:

12/15/2021 – BeiGene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $312.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

12/13/2021 – BeiGene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – BeiGene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – BeiGene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – BeiGene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $389.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – BeiGene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2021 – BeiGene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

BGNE stock opened at $273.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.08. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $222.21 and a 1 year high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

