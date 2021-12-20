Belt Price Hits $39.41 on Major Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.08339399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,910.53 or 0.99818943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00074243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

