Better Choice Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BTTR) Lock-Up Period To End on December 27th

Better Choice’s (NASDAQ:BTTR) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Better Choice had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

BTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Better Choice in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Better Choice stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75. Better Choice has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of -0.85.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 1,113.44% and a negative net margin of 48.10%. Analysts forecast that Better Choice will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Young bought 19,748 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $79,584.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,456 shares of company stock valued at $254,007.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Better Choice by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 977,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

