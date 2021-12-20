Beyond Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.01 or 0.08229388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,685.19 or 0.99912192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

