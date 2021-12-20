BidiPass (BDP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $122,496.70 and approximately $55.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

