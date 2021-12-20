BIDR Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.50 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $19.50 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.39 or 0.08226728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.66 or 1.00051176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002598 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.