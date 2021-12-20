BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

