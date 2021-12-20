Binemon (BIN) Price Reaches $0.0102

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.01 or 0.08229388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,685.19 or 0.99912192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.