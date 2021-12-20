Bismuth Price Tops $0.22 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $529.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000111 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,255,597 coins and its circulating supply is 23,112,941 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

