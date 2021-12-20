BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.0563 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $282,089.63 and $535.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,224,049 coins and its circulating supply is 5,012,595 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

