Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,000. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF makes up about 2.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 2.76% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWAY. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $1,420,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 416.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $34.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58.

