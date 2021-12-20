Black Swift Group LLC Buys 33,942 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 353,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

