Black Swift Group LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned 0.42% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $26,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 282,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,448,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $290.36 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $210.80 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.14 and its 200-day moving average is $270.87.

