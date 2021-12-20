Black Swift Group LLC Grows Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $53,439,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 672.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.