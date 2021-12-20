Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 468,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,508,000 after buying an additional 463,433 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,246,000 after buying an additional 371,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,778,000 after buying an additional 321,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

