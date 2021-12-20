Black Swift Group LLC Has $13.06 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $379.49 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

