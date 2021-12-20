Black Swift Group LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Black Swift Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.96 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $162.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.57.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.