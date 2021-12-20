Black Swift Group LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,928,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 480,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $5.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

