Black Swift Group LLC Invests $7.50 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 279,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,000. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,848,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,268,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 128,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

