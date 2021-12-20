Black Swift Group LLC Purchases 53,225 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $66.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

