Black Swift Group LLC Raises Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $251.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.47. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 818.26%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

