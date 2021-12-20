Black Swift Group LLC Reduces Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Black Swift Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,732 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $2,258,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,739,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

