Black Swift Group LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 0.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC opened at $145.53 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VAC. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.