Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,514 shares of company stock worth $5,680,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

