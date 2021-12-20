BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.47.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.