BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. 2,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,858. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

