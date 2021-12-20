BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $913.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $921.72 and a 200-day moving average of $899.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.