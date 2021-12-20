Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $276,786.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $5.09 million and $276,786.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007009 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.