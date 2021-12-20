Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in November

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BPRMF opened at $16.85 on Monday. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

