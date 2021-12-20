BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Shares Down 0.5%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.48 and last traded at C$18.62. 210,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 192,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.49.

