Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.13 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.85.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

