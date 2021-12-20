Braze Inc’s (NASDAQ:BRZE) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 27th

Braze’s (NASDAQ:BRZE) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Braze had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $520,000,000 based on an initial share price of $65.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. Braze has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

