Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Up 4%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.68. Approximately 3,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Cowen started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.