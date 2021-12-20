Bridge Mutual (BMI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $167,372.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and $167,372.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.86 or 0.08295950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,180.93 or 0.99878623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00074248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

