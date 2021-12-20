Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.0% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $624.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $553.01 and its 200 day moving average is $507.30. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.