Brokerages Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

ASUR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 43,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,518. Asure Software has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 million, a P/E ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 24.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Asure Software by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 64,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

