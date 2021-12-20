Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to report sales of $16.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $16.83 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $107.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $107.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $92.09 million to $95.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

