Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $1.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.81. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 441,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,017. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $979.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zumiez by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Zumiez by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 22.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

