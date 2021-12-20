Brokers Offer Predictions for Lennar Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of LEN opened at $105.84 on Monday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 68.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar by 898.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 725.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.