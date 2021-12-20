Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Down 2.3%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$56.51 and last traded at C$57.14. 64,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 69,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.