BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Cap of $105.60 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002824 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $105.60 million and $8.14 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.09 or 0.08317791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.92 or 0.99986860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

