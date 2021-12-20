BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BSRTF opened at $16.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSRTF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.