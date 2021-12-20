Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.77) to GBX 1,980 ($26.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.89).

Burberry Group stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,735.50 ($22.94). The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,868.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,965.69. The company has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

